US singer John Legend performs at the 'Celebrating America' event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA ROBERTS / POOL

US singer Katy Perry (C, bottom) performs in front of a firework display during the 'Celebrating America' event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA ROBERTS / POOL

Hollywood and the United States' entertainment world rolled out the red carpet Wednesday to celebrate the country's new president, Joe Biden.

Confrontations, fights and reproaches. That's the sour summary of the relationship between former president Donald Trump and the US music and film industries over the past four years. EFE-EPA