US actor and US actress Kirsten Dunst's husband, Jesse Plemons and their son (C) attend next to her parents the ceremony during which Dunst was honored with the 2,671st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, USA, Aug. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

American actress Kirsten Dunst on Thursday was honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a star-studded unveiling ceremony, where she made her first public appearance alongside her 15-month-old son.

Dunst, 37, was also accompanied by her fiancé, actor Jesse Plemons, as the couple introduced their young child, Ennis, to the world. EFE-EPA