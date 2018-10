Victoria Murillo, a Mexican transgender woman who emigrated to the United States out of fear of losing her life and who was granted political asylum this summer, poses for a photo on Sept. 23, 2018 - she is a clear example of why members of the LGBT Latin American community so often seek peace and safety in the US. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

Victoria Murillo, a Mexican transgender woman who emigrated to the United States out of fear of losing her life and who was granted political asylum this summer, poses for a photo with her husband Hugo Murillo in Bell, California, on Sept. 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

A Mexican transgender woman who emigrated to the United States out of fear of losing her life and who was granted political asylum this summer is a clear example of why members of the LGBT Latin American community so often seek peace and safety here.

Eduardo Marin was the name of Victoria Murillo when in 2006 he slipped into the US undocumented to escape the harassment he was subjected to by men and even by his own father.