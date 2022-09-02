US choreographer Jessica Lang prepares and rehearses on Sept. 1, 2022, with the National Ballet of Cuba in Havana for their performances during the upcoming Alicia Alonso International Ballet Festival, to run from Oct. 20 through Nov. 13, 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

US choreographer Jessica Lang on Thursday emphasized the talent of the members of the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC), who will perform their most recent work, "Joyful We," in October.

"The National Ballet of Cuba is so important in the global image of ballet. I believe it was important in my journey as a choreographer to come to Cuba. It is very special to me to work with this group of dancers under the direction of Viengsay (Valdes)," Lang told reporters at the headquarters of the dance company in Havana minutes before beginning rehearsals for the performance.