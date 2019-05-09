Withered mushrooms are seen on a rotten tree trunk near Salgotarjan, northeast of Budapest, Hungary Nov. 11, 2016. EPA/FILE/Peter Komka HUNGARY OUT

Denver became the first jurisdiction in the United States to effectively decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms after voters narrowly approved a ballot measure, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

The citizen-led proposition, which passed by a margin of 50.6 percent to 49.4 percent according to unofficial results from Tuesday's election, makes the use or possession of mushrooms containing the psychoactive substance psilocybin the lowest-level enforcement priority for the city.