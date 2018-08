Citizens pay their respects to the late Republican Sen. John McCain at the Capitol in Washington on Aug. 31, 2018, whose mortal remains will stay under the Capitol dome all day so that people can offer him a final tribute, a distinction reserved for very few throughout the nation's history. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

Bidding farewell to Republican Sen. John McCain at the Capitol on Aug. 31, 2018, are US Vice President Mike Pence (2nd l.), his wife Karen (l.) House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan (4th l.), his wife Janna (3rd l.), Transport Secretary Elaine Chao (2nd r.) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (r.). EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

The coffin of the late Republican Sen. John McCain arrives at the Capitol in Washington on Aug. 31, 2018, where his mortal remains will stay under the Capitol dome all day so that citizens can offer him a final tribute, a distinction reserved for very few throughout the nation's history. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

The United States Congress, together with family members and friends, bid farewell to Republican Sen. John McCain, whose mortal remains arrived early Friday morning at the Capitol.

They will stay under the Capitol dome all day so that citizens can offer him a final tribute, a distinction reserved for very few throughout the nation's history.