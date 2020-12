Disney's Marketing Director for Italy, Davide Romani acknowledges receiving the Golden Lion for Best Film on behalf of US director Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland" during the closing ceremony on the last day of the 77th Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 12 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

An Oscar statue is displayed during the 92nd Oscars Governors Ball press preview at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California, USA, 31 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

With more than four months to go for the Academy Awards, critics in the United States have championed the case of "Nomadland" as a favorite for the golden statuette.

Nomadland won the award for best film of 2020 from the Boston Society of Film Critics (BSFC) and the Chicago Film Critics Association (CFCA). EFE-EPA