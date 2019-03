US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces this Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the State Department in Washington that the US will reduce contributions to the Organization of America States (OAS) on grounds that some OAS entities advocate access to abortion. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

The United States announced Tuesday an extension of its prohibition on aid to fund or promote abortion to include organizations that are not engaged in those activities but support third parties involved in abortions.

"We will refuse to provide assistance to foreign NGOs that give financial support to other foreign groups in the global abortion industry," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.