Pablo Ibar (L) confers with attorney Kevin J. Kulik during a sentencing hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday, May 22. EFE-EPA/Amy Beth Bennett ***POOL***

Spaniard Pablo Ibar, convicted in January after a third trial for his part in a 1994 triple-murder, was sentenced here Wednesday to life in prison.

Ibar, 47, spent nearly two decades on Florida's death row following a 2000 conviction and prosecutors were again seeking the death penalty in the current process, but the eight women and four men of the jury decided on life behind bars after deliberating for 90 minutes.