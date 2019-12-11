Photo provided by the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showing the Cheeca Rocks, in the Florida Keys, where NOAA will carry out a program to recover endangered coral. EFE-EPA/ FKNMS/NOAA /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo showing coral on Looe Key, Florida.

Photo showing a diver cleaning algae and other species from coral in a nursery near Key Largo, Florida.

US environmental authorities on Tuesday launched an "urgent" program to halt the destruction of seven coral reefs in the Florida Keys which have been damaged by hurricanes, global warming, new diseases affecting the coral and human overload.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which began the inter-institutional program this week, said it regretted the "dramatic" reduction of the coral reefs along the string of islands in far South Florida over the last 40 years and the resulting impact on local marine flora and fauna.