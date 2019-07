In an emotional session, Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (l.), Rashida Tlaib (c.) and Ayanna Pressley (r.) testify before the US House of Representatives on Friday, July 12, 2019, about how much migrant children held in detention centers on the southern border are suffering, as they witnessed on a recent trip there. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

With fear of the guards, feeling ill, with little sleep and no soap in sight, so the hours go by for thousands of children held in detention centers for undocumented immigrants in the United States, a Columbia University law professor told lawmakers Friday.

"I want to share with you what I heard, saw and smelled," Elora Mukherjee, director of the Columbia Law School Immigrants' Rights Clinic, said before the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.