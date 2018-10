Photograph showing part of the Pre-Columbian artifacts returned by the United States to Colombia in Washington, United States, Oct 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

United States officials on Wednesday returned 29 Pre-Columbian artifacts to Colombia following an investigation led the authorities to a nonagenarian who had been collecting the pieces for decades.

FBI Special Agent Maxwell Marker handed over the items in a ceremony at the Colombian Embassy in Washington.