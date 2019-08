The United States, in a La Paz ceremony on Aug. 5, 2019, returned to Bolivia the mummified remains of an eight-year-old girl (shown here) dating from the Inca period between 1450 and 1532 after they had been held by a US university for 129 years. EFE-EPA/ Yolanda Salazar

View of some of the paleontological items returned by Chile to Bolivia in a La Paz ceremony on Aug. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Yolanda Salazar

US returns mummy of Inca girl to Bolivia after more than a century

The United States on Monday returned to Bolivia the mummy of an eight-year-old girl from the country's Inca period after it had been in the possession of a US museum for 129 years.

The mummy - which was delivered to the Bolivian Culture Ministry - was presented at a ceremony at the Foreign Ministry in La Paz, where Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary and Culture Minister Wilma Alanoca signed a delivery agreement for assorted cultural items returned by the United States, Argentina and Chile.