Supporters of the LGBTQ Task Force gather to protest the Supreme Court decision to side with a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a same sex couple in Colorado in Washington, DC, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Supporters of the conservative Christian group Alliance Defending Freedom gather to protest the Supreme Court decision to side with a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a same sex couple in Colorado in Washington, DC, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Supporters of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other progressive groups gather to protest the Supreme Court decision to side with a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a same sex couple in Colorado in Washington, DC, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The US Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a homosexual couple, claiming religious objections.

The high court ruled 7-2 that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had violated baker Jack Phillips' rights under the First Amendment to refuse to serve customers ostensibly for religious reasons.