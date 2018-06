Anti-abortionists gather outside the US Supreme Court on June 26, 2018, pleased with its ruling in their favor in a dispute over a California statute that was seen as a possible precedent for giving states the power to legislate on abortion rights. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Activists protest outside the US Supreme Court on June 26, 2018, against its ruling in favor of anti-abortionists in a dispute over a California statute that was seen as a possible precedent for giving states the power to legislate on abortion rights. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

The US Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of anti-abortionists in a dispute over a California statute that was seen as a possible precedent for giving states the power to legislate on the right to abortion, permitted in the country since 1973.

The high court thus established its position against the law of the state, a bastion of progressives in the US, on grounds that it "likely violates the First Amendment" of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and religion.