Volunteers and staff of a surf therapy program providing child-friendly mental health services for youth at risk in unstable communities in South Africa were busy Thursday unloading containers with a very special Surf-Aid: hundreds of boards donated by United States surfers, as seen in images captured by an epa photojournalist.
Over 700 surfboards of all sorts and sizes were generously donated to support two African surf therapy non-profit foundations: "Waves For Change", a Laureus award-winning children's organization, and "Surfers Not Street Children."