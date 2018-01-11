Some of the 700 surfboards donated by US surfers for children in Africa as they arrive in Cape Town, South Africa, Jan 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Volunteers and staff of the Waves For Change organization pose for a photograph as they offload a container with 700 surfboards donated by US surfers for children in Africa as they arrive in Cape Town, South Africa, Jan 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Volunteers and staff of a surf therapy program providing child-friendly mental health services for youth at risk in unstable communities in South Africa were busy Thursday unloading containers with a very special Surf-Aid: hundreds of boards donated by United States surfers, as seen in images captured by an epa photojournalist.

Over 700 surfboards of all sorts and sizes were generously donated to support two African surf therapy non-profit foundations: "Waves For Change", a Laureus award-winning children's organization, and "Surfers Not Street Children."