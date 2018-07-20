The three finalists in the 2003 edition of the Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest - John Stubbings (left), Mike Stack (center) and Bob Doughty - await the results of that year's contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Florida. EPA-EFE/Andy Newman/File

The winner of the 2003 version of the Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest in Key West, Florida, Mike Stack (front center) celebrates with other contestants at that United States tourist city's iconic Sloppy Joe's Bar. EPA-EFE/Andy Newman/File

A group of Ernest Hemingway look-alikes are competing for the title of "Papa" for 2018 this weekend in Key West, Florida, where several other events also will be held to mark the the Nobel literature laureate's 119th birth anniversary.

More than 100 contestants took part in the contest's first round Thursday at that laid-back tourist city's iconic Sloppy Joe's Bar, one of the American novelist's favorite haunts during the more than 10 years he owned a home in that city 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of Miami.