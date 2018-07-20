A group of Ernest Hemingway look-alikes are competing for the title of "Papa" for 2018 this weekend in Key West, Florida, where several other events also will be held to mark the the Nobel literature laureate's 119th birth anniversary.
More than 100 contestants took part in the contest's first round Thursday at that laid-back tourist city's iconic Sloppy Joe's Bar, one of the American novelist's favorite haunts during the more than 10 years he owned a home in that city 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of Miami.