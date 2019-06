Activist Nora Sandigo (r.), seen posing with the children of an immigrant mom on June 24, 2019, and who legally tutors a class of more than 1,500 children of undocumented immigrants in the US to keep them out of the hands of state institutions, now gets more requests than ever from parents terrorized by the threat of massive deportations. EFE-EPA/Cristobal Herrera

Activist Nora Sandigo, who legally tutors a class of more than 1,500 children of undocumented immigrants in the US to keep them out of the hands of state institutions, now gets more requests than ever from parents terrorized by the threat of massive deportations, she told EFE.

"There's something that's broken, that isn't working right," she said, and when asked exactly what she was talking about, she replied "the head of the president," Donald Trump.