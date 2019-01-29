The Venezuelan head of state, Nicolas Maduro, speaks during a press conference from Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, 25 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernández

The United States on Tuesday urged citizens to avoid travel to Venezuela, citing crime and the possibility that Americans might be targeted after Washington announced new economic sanctions against President Nicolas Maduro's government.

"Political rallies and demonstrations occur, often with little notice. Demonstrations typically elicit a strong police and security force response that includes the use of tear gas, pepper spray, water cannons, and rubber bullets against participants and occasionally devolve into looting and vandalism," the State Department said.