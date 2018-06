Photograph showing US citizen Victoria Burgess as she prepares her journey across the Florida Strait on a stand-up paddleboard in Havana, Cuba, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Photograph showing US citizen Victoria Burgess as she sets off on her journey across the Florida Strait on a stand-up paddleboard in Havana, Cuba, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Photograph showing US citizen Victoria Burgess as she prepares her journey across the Florida Strait on a stand-up paddleboard in Havana, Cuba, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Photograph showing US citizen Victoria Burgess as she sets off on her journey across the Florida Strait on a stand-up paddleboard in Havana, Cuba, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

A US woman set out Tuesday from Havana on a stand-up paddleboard hoping to reach Key West in a quest she said was based partly on the hope of promoting amity between her country and the Caribbean island.

Victoria Burgess - who is the first woman to ever attempt the feat - left early morning from Cuba's Hemingway Marina.