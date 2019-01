Cannabidiol (CBD) oils (oils that contain concentrations of CBD, a non-toxicating chemical compound found in the cannabis plant) have become one of the most popular products sold directly to the public by budding female entrepreneurs, who use Facebook and other social-networking sites to market to potential customers. EPA-EFE/File

A half-century after the success of the iconic Tupperware parties, women in the United States now are looking to pitch a very different kind of product in their direct-sales drives - cannabis derivatives.

The twist is that these products are no longer being marketed in a hostess' living room but instead over the Internet.