An undated handout photo made available by the National Park Service on Aug. 17, 2008 shows boaters on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park near Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA. EFE-EPA/NATIONAL PARK SERVICE/FILE/HANDOUT

The Grand Canyon National Park in the United States celebrated its centenary on Tuesday and mule trains, a mode of transport used by the Spanish conquistadors who were the first Europeans to gaze on the massive geological marvel, were still a favorite ride with modern 21st century tourists.

When García López Cárdenas first arrived at the vast, steep-sided valley in 1540 the sure-footed mule, the offspring of a male donkey and a female horse, proved invaluable.