Norma Brewster and Alice Wilse, who live at The Fountains at La Cholla senior retirement community, are seen at work weaving a sleeping mat using plastic bags from supermarkets; these soft and comfortable mats are then donated to the homeless.

Elderly women in Arizona have for years used their skill as weavers for social and environmental purposes, by transforming plastic bags from supermarkets into sleeping mats for the homeless.

Every week, 10 women living in Tucson's The Fountains at La Cholla senior retirement community, along with personnel from that center, meet to make mats that serve either to sleep on or as quilts to cover up with, which they then donate to organizations that in turn give them to the needy.