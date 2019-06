Ethan Lindenberger poses for a photo during an interview with EFE at the United Nations on Thursday, June 27. EFE-EPA/Alvaro Celorio

Ethan Lindenberger, who made headlines last year when he turned to Reddit for information about how to get vaccinated against his mother's wishes, says that parents who choose not to vaccinate their children are motivated by "the same reasons that parents vaccinate, which is that you want to protect your kid and keep him healthy and safe."

"People that don't vaccinate aren't malicious, they're just misinformed," the 18-year-old Ohio resident said in an interview with EFE.