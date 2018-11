.Image shows aftermath of heavy rainfall early morning Nov 16, 2018 in Valencia's Ribera area which turned torrential bursting river banks and flooding roads and streets as in the case of Les Basses neighborhood in the town of Alzira (Valencia.) EPA-EFE/ Natxo Francès

Image shows aftermath of heavy rainfall early morning Nov 16, 2018 in Valencia's Ribera area which turned torrential bursting river banks and flooding roads and streets as in the case of Les Basses neighborhood in the town of Alzira (Valencia.) EPA-EFE/Natxo Francès

Image shows aftermath of heavy rainfall early morning Nov 16, 2018 in Valencia's Ribera area which turned torrential, bursting river banks and flooding roads and streets as in the case of Les Basses neighborhood in the town of Alzira (Valencia.) EPA-EFE

Autumn rain seems set to become a daily news item after a Spanish town in eastern Valencia province accumulated hundreds of millimeters of rainfall in a 48-hour period, Spain's meteorological office Aemet said Friday.

Aemet said it had registered, in the last two days, some 486.5 millimeters (19 inches) of rain in Brax, a small village located in Valencia's La Safor region, resulting in flooded ravines, streets, and roads.