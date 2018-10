Valle's candidate Valeria Morales (L) receives the crown of Miss Colombia from Laura Gonzalez Ospina (R) the current 1st Runner-up of Miss Universe during the Colombian beauty contest 'Rumbo a Miss Universo' in Medellin, Colombia, Sep. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

College student Valeria Morales Delgado was on Sunday chosen as Miss Colombia 2018 and will represent the country in the Miss Universe contest in December.

Morales will have the most short-lived crown in the history of the contest before representing Colombia at Miss Universe 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 16.