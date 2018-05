A file picture dated Feb. 2, 2012, shows Christie's staff posing with an artwork, entitled "Vue de l'asile et de la Chapelle de Saint-Remy," by Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh (1853-1890) during an auction preview in London, Britain. EPA-EFE FILE/KERIM OKTEN

Van Gogh painting owned by Elizabeth Taylor sells for $40M in New York

"Vue de l'asile et de la Chapelle de Saint-Rémy," Vincent van Gogh's only painting that captures the views outside the French asylum in which he voluntarily stayed, sold for $39.7 million at Christie's auction house in New York on Tuesday.

The auction included works by Kazimir Malevich, Constantin Brancusi, Joan Miro, Pablo Picasso, Fernand Leger and Alberto Giacometti. The 40 lots were sold for a total of almost $416 million, according to Christie's.