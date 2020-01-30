Basketball star Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant made her first public statement Wednesday after the tragic accident that ended the life of her husband and one of their daughters, Gianna.
"There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever," Vanessa wrote in an Instagram post that accompanied a family photograph. EFE-EPA