A file photograph showing, Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (L) and his wife Vanessa (R) sit in the stands during the three-point shootout on All-Star Saturday Night at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA during the NBA All-Star weekend 16 February 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Vanessa Bryant (L), wife of Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant, and his daughters Natalia Diamante Bryant (C) and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant (R) are seen during the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers against the New York Knicks NBA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 08 November 2015. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES CORBIS OUT

Basketball star Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant made her first public statement Wednesday after the tragic accident that ended the life of her husband and one of their daughters, Gianna.

"There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever," Vanessa wrote in an Instagram post that accompanied a family photograph. EFE-EPA