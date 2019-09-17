A man exhales vapor from an electronic cigarette on March 28, 2019, at the "Vapevent Trade Show" in New York City. EFE-EPA/ Alba Vigaray

A man exhales vapor from an electronic cigarette on March 28, 2019, at the "Vapevent Trade Show" in New York City. EFE-EPA/ Alba Vigaray

Electronic cigarettes contain a chemical flavoring compound that can cause cancer and that has been prohibited as an additive in food, according to a study published Monday in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal.

The ingredient, called pulegone, is present in menthol and mint flavored e-cigarettes and other smokeless tobacco products. Because of its cancer-causing properties, the US Food and Drug Administration banned it as a food additive last year after receiving requests from consumer groups to do so.