Doctors perform a vasectomy at the Family Planning Civil Association (Plafam) clinic in Caracas, Venezuela, on July 23, 2022. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

View of men waiting to have vasectomies at the Family Planning Civil Association (Plafam) clinic in Caracas, Venezuela, on July 23, 2022. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

View of the interior of the Family Planning Civil Association (Plafam) clinic in Caracas, Venezuela, on July 23, 2022. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Dressed in just a surgical gown, Armando walked along the corridor leading to the operating room at a family planning center in Caracas, emerging sterilized shortly thereafter, like 15 other men, after deciding to ignore the macho stigma that persists in Venezuela for men who get vasectomies.

Armando Leiva traveled 700 kilometers (434 miles) to the capital from Guiria, a northeastern coastal town, to have the procedure performed.