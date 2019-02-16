The Vatican has defrocked a former cardinal who had been one of its most influential representatives in the United States as part of a major drive to restore its reputation after having been dogged by accusations of ignoring and covering up years of sex abuse allegations, the Holy See said Saturday.

The decision to defrock Theodore McCarrick after finding him guilty of the sexual abuse of minors was announced five days ahead of an international gathering of bishops to help the church chart a way out of a deep crisis of sex abuse by clergy accompanied by a cover-up by high-ranking members of the church.