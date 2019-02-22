Pope Francis arrives during the opening of a global child protection summit day 2 for reflections on the sex abuse crisis within the Catholic Church, at the Vatican, 21 February 2019. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

A summit in the Vatican organized to address child sexual abuse within the Catholic Church began its second day on Friday with the distribution of reports compiled by agencies belonging to the United Nations on the subject of violence against children.

Federico Lombardi, the meeting's moderator, said Pope Francis wanted the 190 ecclesiastical leaders, among them 114 bishops from all over the world, to be given copies of the UN documents "Toward a world free from violence" and "A Familiar Face: Violence in the lives of children and adolescents" by UNICEF as part of their reflections on the topic of sexual abuse of children by the clergy.