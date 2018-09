The Azadpur vegetable market in New Delhi taken on Sept. 4, released Sept. 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/Elena Granados

The Azadpur vegetable market in New Delhi taken on Sept. 4, released Sept. 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/Elena Granados

In India, people are classified by their eating habits as vegetarians and non-vegetarians, a clear indication of the high-regard vegetarianism enjoys in the country, a topic explored by EFE on Sunday on the eve of World Vegetarian Day.

While "upper caste" Hindus are prohibited from eating meat on religious grounds, poorer people adhere to a green diet because it comes down to a matter of cost.