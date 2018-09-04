With the election victory of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose party was confident of its candidate winning the presidential election on Tuesday, Bushra Maneka has become the country's first ever fully veiled first lady, after the playboy-turned-politician was sworn in as prime minister last month.
Bushra is a known spiritual healer, known in Pakistan as "Pir", whose advice and guidance was sought by former cricket star Khan, before they married and he made a clean break with his party-boy past.