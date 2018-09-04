A handout photo made available by the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shows PTI chairman Imran Khan (C-L) sitting with his bride Bushra (C-R) during his marriage ceremony in Lahore, Pakistan, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PAKISTAN TEHREEK-E-INSAF

With the election victory of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose party was confident of its candidate winning the presidential election on Tuesday, Bushra Maneka has become the country's first ever fully veiled first lady, after the playboy-turned-politician was sworn in as prime minister last month.

Bushra is a known spiritual healer, known in Pakistan as "Pir", whose advice and guidance was sought by former cricket star Khan, before they married and he made a clean break with his party-boy past.