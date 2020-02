Artisans make Carnival masks at a workshop in Venice on Saturday, Feb. 8, the first day of the pre-Lenten fest. EFE-EPA/Gonzalo Sanchez

A reveler in Carnival regalia strolls down a street in Venice on Saturday, Feb. 8, the first day of the celebration. EFE-EPA/Gonzalo Sanchez

Argentine-born artisan Carlos Brassesco tries on a Carnival mask at his shop in Venice on Saturday, Feb. 8, the first day of the annual pre-Lenten festival. EFE-EPA/Gonzalo Sanchez

A store in Venice displays Carnival masks on Saturday, Feb. 8, the first day of the annual pre-Lenten festival. EFE-EPA/Gonzalo Sanchez

Masked and costumed revelers show off their Carnival finery in Venice on Saturday, Feb. 8, the first day of the annual pre-Lenten celebration. EFE-EPA/Gonzalo Sanchez

Mysterious masked figures appeared in the heart of Venice on Saturday at the start of the 2020 edition of the city's legendary Carnival, which residents hope will help them turn the page on the historic flooding of the autumn.

This year's celebration, whose theme is "Il Gioco, l'Amore e la Follia" (Game, Love and Folly), will include 150 individual events between now and Feb. 25.