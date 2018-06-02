Relatives of opposition members who have been imprisoned since 2002 for the coup d'etat that deposed then-President Hugo Chavez for 48 hours, are overcome with grief in Caracas on June 1, 2018, when their loved ones are returned to prison after beginning the procedures for their release. EFE-EPA/Edwinge Montilva

Opposition members who have been imprisoned since 2002 for the coup d'etat that deposed then-President Hugo Chavez for 48 hours, are taken to Caracas on June 1, 2018, to begin the procedures for their release. EFE-EPA/Edwinge Montilva

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announces Friday, June 1, 2018, that as part of its "call to dialogue and reconciliation," opposition members who have been imprisoned since 2002 for the coup d'etat that deposed then-President Hugo Chavez for 48 hours, will now be released. EFE-EPA/Miraflores Press

The Venezuelan government announced Friday that, as part of its "call to dialogue and reconciliation," opposition members who have been imprisoned since 2002 for the coup d'etat that deposed then-President Hugo Chavez for 48 hours, will now be released.

"A process has been initiated for politicians involved in acts of violence against persons, public and private property, and who took part in the actions against the laws and the Constitution of the Republic in the years 2002, 2013, 2014 and 2017," Information and Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said at a brief press conference.