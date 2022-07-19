The United Nations Population Fund representatives in Venezuela, Jorge Gonzalez Caro, speaks during an interview with EFE on June 12, 2022, in Caracas. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

With the highest rate of teenage pregnancy in South America and an "enormous" scarcity of contraceptives, in Venezuela low-income minors are especially vulnerable upon starting sexual activity, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative in the country, Jorge Gonzalez Caro.

In an interview with EFE, Gonzalez said that, other than these two challenges, there are additional gaps affecting Venezuelan women including pay disparity and an increase in gender-based violence, which he called the country's "big issues," at least from the point of view of the organization he represents.