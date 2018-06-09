Venezuela is moved by the breast cancer afflicting Elizabeth Salazar (l.), seen here with husband Luis Escobar in an interview with EFE on June 7, 2018, who has always clung to her faith and her solidarity with the people against the deaf ears of the Nicolas Maduro government, which has refused to hear her public outcries. EFE-EPA/Edwinge Montilva

Venezuela is moved by the breast cancer afflicting Elizabeth Salazar (l.), seen here with husband Luis Escobar on June 7, 2018, who has always clung to her faith and her solidarity with the people against the deaf ears of the Nicolas Maduro government, which has refused to hear her public outcries. EFE-EPA/Edwinge Montilva

Venezuela is moved by the breast cancer afflicting Elizabeth Salazar, seen here in an interview with EFE on June 7, 2018, who has always clung to her faith and her solidarity with the people against the deaf ears of the Nicolas Maduro government, which has refused to hear her public outcries. EFE-EPA/Edwinge Montilva

Venezuela is moved by the breast cancer afflicting a woman of Anzoategui state who has always clung to her faith and her solidarity with the people against the deaf ears of the Nicolas Maduro government, which has refused to hear her public outcries.

Elizabeth Salazar, 63, attracted attention this week during an anti-government protest, when she bared her left breast, visibly affected by "ductal carcinoma stage 3," according to the latest diagnosis on May 3, because of the lack of reagents and medications available here.