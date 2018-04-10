Patients with Parkinson's disease demand that Venezuelan health authorities renew the program through which they had received medicines, and asked the United Nations representative in the country to intervene in the situation, in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

Dozens of patients with Parkinson's disease demanded Monday that Venezuelan health authorities renew the program through which they had received medicines, and which they said has been inoperative since last August, and asked the United Nations representative in the country to intervene in the situation.

"We demand that the government immediately renew the Siamet program for the Sinemet 25/250 milligram medication that would benefit 17,000 patients," said Aida Cabreras, vice president of the Venezuela Parkinson's Foundation, during a protest outside UN headquarters in Caracas.