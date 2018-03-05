Several young Nicaraguans carry a banner that reads "Chavez, heart of the people" during a tribute to former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Managua, Nicaragua, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A young woman holds a Venezuelan flag and a flower in front of the monument in honor of former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez in Managua, Nicaragua, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Venezuela today is undoubtedly much poorer than the country Hugo Chavez left behind on March 5, 2013, when he died after governing for 14 years, but the oil-producing country is also much poorer than when the socialist leader originally took power with the promise of ending the corruption and misery.

The popular "commander" took the reins of government in February 1999 when Venezuela had an inflation rate of 30 percent and a minimum wage of slightly more than $500 a month, amid a radical inequality between rich and poor, which led the charismatic president to promise an end to that gap and to the extreme poverty.