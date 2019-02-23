The magnate and organizer of the event Richard Branson (right) speaks with the media before the Venezuela Aid Live concert on Feb. 22, 2019, in Cucuta, Colombia. EPA-EFE / Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Venezuelan self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido (C) waves to supporters among the crowd at the Venezuela Aid Live concert in Cucuta, Colombia, on Friday, Feb. 22. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castaneda

From L to R: Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, Colombian President Ivan Duque, self-proclaimed Venezuelan acting president Juan Guaido and Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez attend the Venezuela Aid Live concert in Cucuta, Colombia, on Friday, Feb. 22. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Venezuelan self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido arrived in this Colombian border city late Friday in time for the finale of a star-studded concert meant to raise money for humanitarian relief in Venezuela.

The speaker of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly was embraced by the presidents of Colombia, Ivan Duque; Chile, Sebastian Piñera; and Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez; and by Organization of American States chief Luis Almagro, who spent the day in Cucuta for the Venezuela Aid Live event.