Venezuelan self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido arrived in this Colombian border city late Friday in time for the finale of a star-studded concert meant to raise money for humanitarian relief in Venezuela.
The speaker of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly was embraced by the presidents of Colombia, Ivan Duque; Chile, Sebastian Piñera; and Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez; and by Organization of American States chief Luis Almagro, who spent the day in Cucuta for the Venezuela Aid Live event.