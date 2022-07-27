People gather to study videogaming at the "Academia e.Sports" at Andres Bello Catholic University in Caracas, Venezuela, on July 22, 2022. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Virtual sports has achieved relevance in Venezuela with the creation of the first e-Sports Academy, where videogame lovers can study at a university and exercise their talents in the industry with an eye toward excelling in the lucrative business of participating in international competitions.

The director of Academia e.Sports, Juan Sanchez, told EFE that the endeavor is "rather challenging for the university because (it's about incorporating a novel - and a little bit disruptive - activity into the academic environment."