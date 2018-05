Madrid, May 17 (EFE) .- A Venezuelan matador who crashed, immobile, to the ground after being gored in the neck and tossed in the air by a large Spanish fighting bull has begun to recover some movement in his limbs, a close friend told EFE on Thursday.

Manolo Vanegas was evolving favorably in an intensive care unit from a serious cervical injury sustained as he took part in a bullfight on Wednesday in the western town of Ledesma, close friend and journalist Rubén Darío Villafraz said.