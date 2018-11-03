The names of Venezuelan children who have died since 2017 because of defective kidney treatment are posted on Nov. 2, 2018, outside the country's most important pediatric hospital where they were treated - their bereaved families also demanded that the government resume the transplant program suspended 17 months ago. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

A small demonstration takes place on Nov. 2, 2017, oustide the JM de los Rios Children's Hospital in Caracas where at least 19 Venezuelan children have died since 2017 because of defective kidney treatment - the protesters also demanded that the government resume the transplant program suspended 17 months ago. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The names of Venezuelan children who have died since 2017 because of defective kidney treatment are posted on Nov. 2, 2018, outside the country's most important pediatric hospital where they were treated - their bereaved families also demanded that the government resume the transplant program suspended 17 months ago. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The NGO Prepara Familia reported Friday that at least 19 Venezuelan children have died since 2017 because of defective kidney treatment in the country's most important pediatric hospital, and demanded that the government resume the transplant program suspended 17 months ago.

"In the year 2017 we had 12 youngsters (who died) and in 2018 three more have died of poor nephrology treatment and four from unrelated illnesses," Prepara Familia Director Katherine Martinez told reporters outside the JM de los Rios Children's Hospital in downtown Caracas.