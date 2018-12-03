Photo of inmates in Venezuela allowed out their cells on Dec. 1, 2018, to play rugby in a tourney organized by the Santa Teresa rum distillery, giving them a rare opportunity to run around in the fresh air, see their families and just be athletes. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Some 400 inmates from all around Venezuela left their cells over the weekend to play rugby in a tourney whose championship final was played at Hacienda Santa Teresa in the north-central part of the country, a rare opportunity to run around in the fresh air, see their families and just be athletes

Teams from 12 prisons met on the playing field at Hacienda Santa Teresa, which for more than 60 years has been a rum distillery and for some 15 years has run a social program called the Alcatraz Project that trains inmates to play rugby.