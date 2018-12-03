Some 400 inmates from all around Venezuela left their cells over the weekend to play rugby in a tourney whose championship final was played at Hacienda Santa Teresa in the north-central part of the country, a rare opportunity to run around in the fresh air, see their families and just be athletes
Teams from 12 prisons met on the playing field at Hacienda Santa Teresa, which for more than 60 years has been a rum distillery and for some 15 years has run a social program called the Alcatraz Project that trains inmates to play rugby.