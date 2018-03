Photo provided on March 4, 2018, showing former Venezuelan Supreme Court Justice Alejandro Rebolledo, who will give a marathon legal presentation running 24 hours on March 8 at Miami-Dade College, in Miami, Florida, to try and set a Guinness world record. EFE-EPA/Rebollo Consulting/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Venezuelan jurist Alejandro Rebolledo this week will live-stream a 24-hour-long master class on organized crime from the Miami-Dade College (MDC) auditorium, hoping to set a new Guinness world record.

"It's an important, fascinating subject," Rebolledo told EFE, referring to his field of expertise.