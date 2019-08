Visitors observe an exhibition of late Venezuelan-born artist Carlos Cruz-Diez titled "El Color Haciendose" (Color Becoming) at the Contemporary Art Museum (MAC) in Panama City, Panama, on July 30, 2019 (issued on Aug. 2, 2019). EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A view of a work by late Venezuelan-born artist Carlos Cruz-Diez titled "Cromovela" in Panama City on Aug. 2, 2019. An exhibition of Cruz-Diez's work titled "El Color Haciendose" (Color Becoming) is currently on display at the Contemporary Art Museum (MAC) in Panama City, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A woman's hand is seen behind one of the works of late Venezuelan-born kinetic artist Carlos Cruz-Diez at an exhibition titled "El Color Haciéndose" (Color Becoming) at Panama City's contemporary art museum. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The mesmerizing color schemes of Venezuela's Carlos Cruz-Diez (1923-2019) that in recent years have adorned public spaces in Panama, one of the adoptive homes of the late kinetic art trailblazer, now are being showcased in an exhibit at this capital's contemporary art museum.

A Caracas native and leading practitioner of kinetic and optical art, Cruz-Diez passed away last Saturday in Paris, where he had lived since 1960.