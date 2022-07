Music teacher Jose Manuel Mejias (R) directs his pupils during rehearsal on a street in Caracas on 21 June 2022. EFE/Rayner Peña R.

The normal din of the street fades to silence when 18 youngsters in a working-class neighborhood of the Venezuelan capital launch into the salsa classic "Mi desengaño" under the baton of maestro Juan Manuel Mejias.

With only the street for a rehearsal hall, Mejias and his students show the art and imagination can flourish anywhere.