Venezuelan lawyer Leonardo Yegres (R), his wife Adriana (C), and their six-year-old poodle 'Princesa' pose before boarding a Brazilian Air Force Boeing C767 in Boa Vista, Brazil, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Fear and uncertainty traveled alongside hope and expectation on a plane taking 230 Venezuelans from northern to southern Brazil, where they will attempt to remake their lives and escape the crisis that has hit their country.

The Brazilian Air Force's (FAB) Boeing C767 left from Boa Vista - the capital of the northern border state of Roraima - toward Porto Alegre carrying men, women and children who had been staying in shelters for Venezuelan migrants during the last few months.