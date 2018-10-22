Venezuelan violoncellist Veronica Rodriguez (r.) plays classical music on Oct. 20, 2018, in a train car in Buenos Aires, a city where some 85 exiled Venezuelan musicians perform, whether in concert halls, on the streets or in the subway, and where they have formed the Latin Vox Machine Symphony Orchestra. EFE-EPA/Pablo Ramon

Venezuelan clarinetist Luis Matamoros plays classical music on Oct. 20, 2018, on a street in Buenos Aires, a city where some 85 exiled Venezuelan musicians perform, whether in concert halls, on the streets or in the subway, and where they have formed the Latin Vox Machine Symphony Orchestra. EFE-EPA/Pablo Ramon

Venezuelan violoncellist Veronica Rodriguez plays classical music on Oct. 20, 2018, in a train station in Buenos Aires, a city where some 85 exiled Venezuelan musicians perform, whether in concert halls, on the streets or in the subway, and where they have formed the Latin Vox Machine Symphony Orchestra. EFE-EPA/Pablo Ramon

A Venezuelan in his 60s cries and sings off-key but sings with all his heart from the audience, along with the melodies played by 85 young musicians from his homeland, who grew up in one of the best places in the world for musical education and who now perform in faraway Buenos Aires, whether in concert halls, on the streets or in the subway.

Where these exiled artists have come together is with the Latin Vox Machine Symphony Orchestra, "the home of Venezuelan music in Argentina" as some of its members call it, and the recital that marked its first anniversary took place just meters (yards) away from the iconic Colon Theater, where many might one day perform.